Canton fire ruled arson, reward available for information

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-unit residential fire at 914 Raff Road in Canton has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

The fire, which took place Sept. 29 around 11:06 p.m., trapped several occupants inside the five unit apartment, with fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.

CFD and State Fire Marshal investigators later determined the fire was lit intentionally by an unknown suspect.

According to the Canton Fire Department, three victims were rescued from the building, two men and a woman. All other occupants were able to exit on their own.

One of the men. 71, was transported to Aultman Hospital with serious burn injuries, and later died at the hospital.

Because of this, the incident is now an active murder investigation, according to CFD.

The other two victims were evaluated on scene, but Canton fire said they did not require hospitalization.

One firefighter was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Canton Fire and Police Department dispatch tip line at 330-649-5900.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

