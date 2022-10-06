Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex.

Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Paramedics took Weatherford to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Canton police.

During the investigation, detectives from the Canton Police Department were able to identify a suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Corey Thompson, of Malvern.

The 37-year-old suspect was eventually located and arrested by deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.