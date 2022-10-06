CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to police.

Police said the homeowner caught the duo before they got inside.

The men drove off in a black Honda Civic heading southbound on West 44th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Gonzalez at 216-623-2742 if you recognize these men or have any other information on this attempted break-in.

