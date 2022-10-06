Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police searching for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard.

House hit skip. 3000 Block of W100. Cleveland Police are looking for a white 3/4 ton Chevy Box Truck with significant front end damage. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/NHNxwMI0TE — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 6, 2022

“A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.

He said he and his family were sleeping at the time of the crash, and the driver ran off before he could get a good look at their face.

“The driver was trying to leave and by the time I got downstairs he was speeding down the street,” said Malcom.

Police think it was a white box truck that caused the destruction.

The family’s home sits across near the intersection of West 100 Street and Fidelity Avenue.

Malcom said this is not the first time something like has happened. Nearly a decade ago, a vehicle slammed into his parked car

“Coming down the street sometimes it’s drag strip, occasionally. Not to say these things happen but, in my opinion, a little alcohol goes a long way,” said Malcom.

Malcom and his family are okay and the damage can be fixed, but he’s also thinking about the driver.

Surprisingly, Malcom hopes they weren’t hurt in the crash.

“It makes me wonder about the driver and his condition,” said Malcom.

This is a developing story. Last we know, Cleveland police are searching or the driver.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.