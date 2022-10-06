Driver wanted by authorities for crashing into Cleveland house, causing porch collapse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said overnight that a driver crashed a vehicle, believed to be a white box truck, into a home on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 100th Street and Fidelity Avenue.

The impact of the crash caused the house’s front porch to collapse.

House hit skip. 3000 Block of W100. Cleveland Police are looking for a white 3/4 ton Chevy Box Truck with significant front end damage. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/NHNxwMI0TE — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 6, 2022

Investigators on scene said the driver also hit a parked car while leaving the scene.

This is a developing story.

