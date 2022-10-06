Guardians ace Shane Bieber: ‘Nothing’s too big or too small for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber expects the Guardians’ surprising 2022 success to continue against Tampay Bay in the American League Wild Card series which starts Friday at Progressive Field.

“Nothing’s too big or too small for us,” Bieber said of the Guardians, baseball’s youngest team, which racked up a stunning 92 wins to clinch the division.

Bieber, 13-8 in 2022 with a 2.88 ERA, faces Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan in the series opener Friday at 12:07 p.m. ET.

Guardians will start Bieber, McKenzie and Quantrill this weekend:



Bieber: 10-3 last 13 decisions



McKenzie: CLE has allowed 2 or fewer runs seven times in his last 12 starts, including three shutouts



Quantrill: Has won his last 11 decisions — John P. Wise (@wisejohnp) October 6, 2022

Bieber has only one career postseason start, a 2020 clunker against the Yankees where he gave up 9 hits and 7 runs in 4.2 innings.

