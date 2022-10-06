2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians ace Shane Bieber: ‘Nothing’s too big or too small for us’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber expects the Guardians’ surprising 2022 success to continue against Tampay Bay in the American League Wild Card series which starts Friday at Progressive Field.

“Nothing’s too big or too small for us,” Bieber said of the Guardians, baseball’s youngest team, which racked up a stunning 92 wins to clinch the division.

Bieber, 13-8 in 2022 with a 2.88 ERA, faces Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan in the series opener Friday at 12:07 p.m. ET.

Bieber has only one career postseason start, a 2020 clunker against the Yankees where he gave up 9 hits and 7 runs in 4.2 innings.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

