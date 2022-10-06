Huron County motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect arrested after manhunt

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle after being rear-ended in a hit-skip crash on SR-61 near SR-601 around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to OSHP.

Officials said that Chad Holbrook, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR-61 when he rear-ended Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, on his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Conley was thrown from his motorcycle, landing in a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to OSHP, and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

OSHP said that Holbrook kept driving, dragging the motorcycle with his truck.

He turned left onto Seminary Road, and continued northbound when the Harley Davidson eventually became dislodged. Police said he then turned right onto McIntyre Road, stopping approximately two miles from the scene of the crash.

Hayden Service, an off-duty deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, witnessed the crash and followed Holbrook.

When the truck finally stopped on McIntyre Road, the deputy exited his vehicle and identified himself as law enforcement, OSHP said.

He ordered Holbrook to stop, but Holbrook reportedly disobeyed and fled on foot into a wooded area.

About two hours later, OSHP said Holbrook was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt.

He was arrested and taken to the Huron County Jail.

Charges filed against Holbrook with the Norwalk Municipal Court include:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Leaving the scene of a fatal crash

Operating a vehicle while impaired

According to OSHP, he was not wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

