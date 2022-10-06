2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-90 reopened following overnight multi-car crash, closure near Bratenahl

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency personnel investigated an overnight crash on I-90 in the Bratenahl area.

The multi-car crash was first reported in the eastbound lanes near Lakeshore Boulevard before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the eastbound direction was initially closed, but lanes reopened again by 3:30 a.m.

It’s not known at this time if anybody was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

