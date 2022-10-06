2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: 20-degree temperature swing, lake effect rain on the way

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful 76-degree day in Cleveland, a major pattern change is already knocking on our backdoor.

A Fall cold front will swing through tonight, and this feature will bring numerous showers, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures to our area.

Highs will only top out in the low 50s on Friday.

Gusty winds from the north will make it feel even colder than that.

Scattered rain showers will move in after midnight.

A few showers will linger for the morning commute.

As cold air spills over the open waters of Lake Erie, lake effect rain showers will develop Friday afternoon.

Some lake effect cloudiness and light shower activity will hang around into Saturday.

Skies will gradually clear Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 50s on Saturday and in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees on Sunday.

