Northeast Ohio Weather: 20 degree temperature swing on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more mild day ahead before a strong cold front tracks through the area tonight. A mix of sunshine and clouds out there today. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. A round of overnight light rain develops from west to east with the front. A sharply colder air mass behind it. You can expect widespread clouds tomorrow and blustery at times. Lake effect showers and a few storms in the area through the day and Friday night. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 50 to 55 degree range. There’s your 20 degree temperature swing. You’ll need to obviously layer up for the Guardians playoff game. We have a mix of sun and clouds across the area Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.

