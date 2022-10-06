2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northern Ohio American Red Cross needs new volunteers

Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio head down to Florida
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross right here in Northern Ohio needs new volunteers.

Jim Mcintyre, the regional communications director, told 19 News an information session will be happening today at the Red Cross headquarters at 3747 Euclid Avenue or online at 5:30 p.m.

“The Red Cross has about 1500 volunteers disaster workers on the ground in Florida right now helping people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian,” he said.

Some of the most needed positions include:

  • Disaster action team
  • Blood donor ambassadors
  • Transportation specialist
  • Service to the armed forces

But what exactly will you learn at the session?

“How to become a disaster responder, how to respond to home fires here in Northern Ohio,” Mcintyre said.

The session will help you decide which mission is the right volunteer fit for you.

“Volunteers who respond to disasters across the country like Hurricane Ian generally commit to a two week period, and we want to make sure that you know what you are getting into,” Mcintyre added.

If you can’t make it today, no worries, another will take place on Oct. 20 and the last one on Nov. 3.

But in the end, it’s all about learning the importance of this job, especially when you are helping someone get back to normal life.

“It will help you know what the requirements are what the commitment is,” Mcintyre said.

Below is the link to join virtually:

https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=11653

