Suspect steals iPhone 13 from T-Mobile store, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a T-Mobile store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The theft happened on Sept. 9 at 17510 Lorain Ave., said police.

The suspect then ran westbound on Lorain Avenue towards the Fairview Bridge, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call the First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

Reference report #2022-264088 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

