15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

Kotayana Bolden
Kotayana Bolden(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden.

She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency number at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

