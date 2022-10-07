15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden.

She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency number at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Kotayana Bolden (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.