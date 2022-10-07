2 Strong 4 Bullies
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks.

The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state.

“Today we will celebrate this win in the battle for bodily autonomy and health care for all, but our work is far from over. We’re fighting for an Ohio where abortion access does not depend on your zip code or income, and we will always stand with the patients who turn to Planned Parenthood health centers for essential abortion care. While this is a vitally important first step, it is up to us to push for bold solutions to ensure a future where reproductive freedom is a reality for all,” shared Iris Harvey, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, and Kersha Deibel, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, in a joint statement.

The near abortion ban in Ohio was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in 2019. Due to the status of Roe vs. Wade, that law was deemed unconstitutional. The near ban was then put in place as soon as Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

