Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue.

According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters said one of their own received a minor injury during efforts to extinguish the fire.

Crews took the firefighter to a local hospital for treatment.

The blaze, including its origin and cause, remains under investigation.

