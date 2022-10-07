2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue.

According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters said one of their own received a minor injury during efforts to extinguish the fire.

Crews took the firefighter to a local hospital for treatment.

The blaze, including its origin and cause, remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
The Akron PD app, developed by tip411, is available for free on the Google Play Store, iTunes...
Akron police launch new anonymous tip app developed by tip411
The city of Cleveland will use technology this winter as they try and improve on their success...
Cleveland goes high tech as it looks to improve snow removal process
Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated.
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week