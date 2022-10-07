Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire.
The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue.
According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters said one of their own received a minor injury during efforts to extinguish the fire.
Crews took the firefighter to a local hospital for treatment.
The blaze, including its origin and cause, remains under investigation.
