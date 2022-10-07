Cause of death, name released of 12-year-old killed in crash during Akron funeral procession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office released more details in the death of a boy who was in a car when it crashed during a funeral procession at around the same time shots were fired in the area.

After conducting the autopsy on Friday morning, an official with the medical examiner’s office said 12-year-old Tymar Allen died of blunt force injuries from Thursday afternoon’s crash on South Arlington Street near 6th Avenue in Akron.

A 6-year-old was also injured in the crash and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Lt. Mike Miller, with Akron police, said there was an argument and reports of shots fired immediately after the crash.

A 19-year-old male shooting victim arrived at Summa Health Akron City Hospital shortly after the crash, according to Lt. Miller. Investigators are working to determine if the victim was connected to the incident in any way.

Then, a second round of gunfire erupted just a block away from the deadly crash and initial shooting. No one was injured in that case, and police do not believe it’s connected.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released the following statement regarding Thursday’s incident:

“I was devastated to hear of the incident which occurred on S. Arlington yesterday afternoon in Akron. A 12-year-old little boy has been killed and a 6-year-old boy left in critical condition. There are no words which could adequately express the depth of this loss. My heart breaks for the families and friends of these two young children. As a community, we must do better. We have to put our differences aside and put Akron’s youth first. We have to think about the consequences of our actions because a simple lapse in judgement or a moment of anger can sometimes lead to tragic results. I’m urging our community to take pause. There has been enough tragedy and far too much death. We must let cooler heads prevail. I offer my sincere condolences to the friends and family of these young kids and I pray for healing in our community.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

