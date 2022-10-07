Cleveland Guardians begin home playoff series against Tampa Bay Rays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Standout players like Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, and Emmanuel Clase led the 92-win Cleveland Guardians team into the playoffs, which start Friday with the wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

First pitch in the series opener from Guardians ace Shane Bieber is scheduled for 12:07 p.m.

The league’s youngest team surprised many by winning the American League Central pennant during the 2022 season.

If necessary, all three games of the series will be played in Cleveland throughout the weekend.

Game 2, which is sold out, is scheduled for Saturday at 12:07 p.m.

This story will be updated.

