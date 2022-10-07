2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland man killed outside Dave’s Supermarket in Hough neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the death of a 30-year-old man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland, was hurt in an incident outside a Dave’s Supermarket.

Emergency personnel rushed Summers to University Hospitals, where the medical examiner’s office said he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place in the area of East 61st Street and Chester Avenue in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 News
Springfield Township man killed in officer-involved shooting filed federal civil lawsuit 2 months pr
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire
19 First Alert Headlines - 10/7/2022
FILE
Cleveland aims to replace coin-operated parking meters with mobile payment system