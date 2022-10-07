Cleveland man killed outside Dave’s Supermarket in Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the death of a 30-year-old man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland, was hurt in an incident outside a Dave’s Supermarket.

Emergency personnel rushed Summers to University Hospitals, where the medical examiner’s office said he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place in the area of East 61st Street and Chester Avenue in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

