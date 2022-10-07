2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland aims to replace coin-operated parking meters with mobile payment system

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to modernize Cleveland’s on-street parking system, city officials revealed a plan on Thursday to replace coin-operated meters with smart devices.

The city is seeking a vendor to replace the current meters with credit card-enabled ones that accept mobile payments through an app, text message, or QR code.

Cleveland’s current parking system consists of approximately 2,500 single-space meters and 26 solar-powered multi-space kiosks.

City officials said the plan is to begin implementing the smart parking system in summer 2023.

