Cleveland aims to replace coin-operated parking meters with mobile payment system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to modernize Cleveland’s on-street parking system, city officials revealed a plan on Thursday to replace coin-operated meters with smart devices.

The city is seeking a vendor to replace the current meters with credit card-enabled ones that accept mobile payments through an app, text message, or QR code.

“Modernizing our city’s on-street parking system will make the public’s experience much more customer friendly and convenient. This is a big upgrade that makes payments easy, allows us to see parking trends, analyze data, and improve efficiency.”

Cleveland’s current parking system consists of approximately 2,500 single-space meters and 26 solar-powered multi-space kiosks.

City officials said the plan is to begin implementing the smart parking system in summer 2023.

