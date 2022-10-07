2 Strong 4 Bullies
Connectivity issues with AT&T causes refill delays at Discount Drug Mart

By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man with a serious disease is now out of medications because of problems with his refill requests.

Jason Mackey has an incurable digestive disease called Post-surgical Gastroparesis.

The withdrawal symptoms are severe and as of Thursday, he’s out of his prescriptions.

“I’ve been cutting the doses in half to extend the medication out longer,” said Mackey. “That worked until last night and as of last night I’m not taking anything at all because I had run out of those things completely.”

His medication dilemma started with a prescription request through Discount Drug Mart that never seemed to go through.

“The message from their recorded machine went fine just as it usually would saying it would be ready,” said Mackey. “But nothing was in the store.”

That was October first, five days ago.

Mackey stopped by the store Monday, October 3rd to pick up his medication.

Nothing was there for him. and the pharmacist had this to say.

“Pharmacist went over and looked on his computer as if he was reading an email and came to me and said AT&T, due to something involving the hurricane in Florida, did not get the communication from me to the pharmacy,” said Mackey.

Since then, Mackey still hasn’t gotten his medication. So we reached out to Discount Drug Mart’s corporate office.

They confirmed there’s been sporadic connectivity issues this past week, but it’s not widespread.

They’re looking to change providers to fix the solution.

Mackey says he plans to take other action if he doesn’t get his crucial medication by Friday.

While he’s worried about his own health, he’s also worried about the countless other patients that may run into the same problem.

“My concern is not so much for myself but anyone out there who has time-critical medication that they need to take,” said Mackey. “They may not know it and may be completely lost to that information. I just really want them to know.”

We also reached out to AT&T. They simply said they’re looking into the issue.

