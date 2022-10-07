Dave’s Market to acquire Zagara’s Market in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dave’s Market announced today they will be acquiring Zagara’s Market, located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

Zagara’s, one of the last independent grocers in Cuyahoga County, opened in the city of Cleveland, moving to Cleveland Heights in 1988.

It seems only fitting for the store to join the Dave’s family, a fifth-generation family-owned and operated business with three generations active in its business.

According to a release from the company, Zagara’s Marketplace will close on October 21 and reopen as Dave’s Market and Eatery on October 29.

They noted the transition will include a significant investment and store update.

Dave’s Market at Cedar-Fairmount will close on October 25, however Dave’s Market at Severance Town Center will continue to serve the community.

John Zagara, owner and operator of Zagara’s, offers thanks to his customers and employees for their support over the past three decades:

“There are very few large, single-location independent grocery stores left in the U.S. With limited buying power and the inability to scale-up operations in the same way a larger chain can, it’s always been a challenge to be competitive and profitable. With the help of my talented managers and employees, and the tremendous support of our loyal customers, we’ve been successful. But anyone operating a business today knows that the current environment provides unprecedented challenges. By transitioning our store to the Dave’s family, we are assuring local ownership continues for the business we worked so hard to build.”

David Saltzman, a fifth-generation member of the Saltzman family, which owns Dave’s Markets, had this to say:

“We continue to believe in Cleveland Heights and we’re ready to deepen our investment in the city. We’re going to rebrand the new location as Dave’s Market and Eatery. Zagara’s customers will continue to find the items they’ve always shopped for and more. In order to minimize customer disruption from the beginning, the store layout will be similar and customers can look forward to finding items they were accustomed to plus an expanded variety. Additional Day One enhancements will include extended hours across the store, Grandpa Dave’s famous fried chicken, made-to-order hot sandwiches, freshly squeezed orange juice, a new meat counter and more deli offerings.”

“Moving our operation from Cedar-Fairmount to the Zagara’s location on Lee Road will allow us to continue providing customers with the best possible service, selection and prices in a large location with amazing potential,” said Saltzman. “The Lee Road store was built to be a family-owned operation and I’m happy to say it will stay that way,” he added.

The release states all of Dave’s employees at the closing Cedar-Fairmount store will be offered employment at the Lee Road store, or other Dave’s locations.

Employees of Zagara’s will also be offered jobs with Dave’s.

Early plans for a 2023 renovation of the Lee Road store include updates to décor, lighting and flooring, as well as enhancements designed to improve the shopping experience.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to leave the Zagara legacy and the Lee Road store that I built in the hands of the Saltzman family. It will be an exciting place to shop and I wish them every success as they make their vision for it a reality,” said Zagara.

