Fugitive wanted by US Marshals for aggravated burglary in Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive accused of attempted burglary and aggravated menacing is wanted by U.S. Marshals, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force confirmed.

NOVFTF identified her as Zhane Monique Bolling, who is also wanted for obstruction of official business.

A reward for information leading to her capture is being offered by NOVFTF.

She was described by the US Marshals as 5′6″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Call NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or click here to send a tip online if you see her or know where she may be.

Zhane Monique Bolling (U.S. Marshals)

