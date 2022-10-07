2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 44-year-old Garfield Heights man last seen in North Randall on Oct. 4

Martell ‘Telle’ Goods
Martell ‘Telle’ Goods(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Martell ‘Telle’ Goods.

Police said he left his workplace in North Randall at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Goods was described by police as 5′5″ tall and 146 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black scrubs, a black and red hoodie, and a black bandana, according to police.

Call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234if you see him or know where he may be.

Martell ‘Telle’ Goods
Martell ‘Telle’ Goods(Garfield Heights Police)

