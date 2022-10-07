2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sharply colder today; lake effect rain starts this afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cold front rolled through early this morning. Quite the noticeably change in air mass today. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 50 to 55 degree range. A mainly cloudy sky. Lake effect showers and thunderstorms will be in the area this afternoon and into tonight. The steering wind will be mainly north. This will pretty much give anyone a shot of a shower or storm. It’s not the best of setups for lake effect, but the air is plenty cold. Tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A bit more cloud cover downwind of Lake Erie. High temperatures in the 50s. It’ll be a fairly sunny day on Sunday.

