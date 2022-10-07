2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Norwalk man accused in fatal hit-and-run crash arrested after 2-hour manhunt

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say Chad Holbrook hit and killed a man on a motorcycle while driving on Route 601 in Norwalk Township.

The crash happened on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Allegedly, Holbrook kept on driving after he hit the man.

An off-duty deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office named Hayden Service saw the crash.

Service decided to follow Holbrook’s truck.

When Holbrook finally stopped, Service confronted him and that’s when Holbrook took off running into the woods.

“At some point, we became made aware that he was possibly in a house, near kind of between the crash scene and where his pickup truck was left,” said LT. TJ Hoffman, with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hoffman says eventually Holbrook came out of the house and surrendered to police.

“He has been taken to the Huron County jail where he is incarcerated. This morning he was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman added that Deputy Service’s actions helped put a dangerous driver behind bars.

“If he didn’t take it upon himself to follow this guy to where he came to rest, he might’ve gotten away with it,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 News
Springfield Township man killed in officer-involved shooting filed federal civil lawsuit 2 months pr
19 News
Springfield Township man killed in officer-involved shooting filed federal civil lawsuit 2 months prior
Columbia Station haunted house that hired sex offenders says they plan to start background checks
Columbia Station haunted house that hired sex offenders says they plan to start background checks
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical...
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical