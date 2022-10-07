Norwalk man accused in fatal hit-and-run crash arrested after 2-hour manhunt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say Chad Holbrook hit and killed a man on a motorcycle while driving on Route 601 in Norwalk Township.

The crash happened on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Allegedly, Holbrook kept on driving after he hit the man.

An off-duty deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office named Hayden Service saw the crash.

Service decided to follow Holbrook’s truck.

When Holbrook finally stopped, Service confronted him and that’s when Holbrook took off running into the woods.

“At some point, we became made aware that he was possibly in a house, near kind of between the crash scene and where his pickup truck was left,” said LT. TJ Hoffman, with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hoffman says eventually Holbrook came out of the house and surrendered to police.

“He has been taken to the Huron County jail where he is incarcerated. This morning he was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman added that Deputy Service’s actions helped put a dangerous driver behind bars.

“If he didn’t take it upon himself to follow this guy to where he came to rest, he might’ve gotten away with it,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.