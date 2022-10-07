2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price

The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By ZEN SOO
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on building economy; another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
FILE - The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
Thailand is flying national flags at half-staff to mourn the deaths of the victims in the...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
A jury found Jalen Harvey (right) guilty of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Joseph...
Real estate agent killed during exchange of dirt bike sold online
Scene of Lorain officer-involved shooting
Lorain officer-involved shooting under investigation by Lorain County Sheriff’s Office