‘Browns Bunker’: Shaker Heights fan dedicates basement to Cleveland Browns

By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Everyone knows the Shaker Heights High School Dean of Students.

Greg Zannelli has worked there for eight years.

But what people may not know — the educator takes rooting for the Cleveland Browns to a whole other level.

“I call it the Browns Bunker,” Zannelli told 19 News of his orange and brown basement. ”I have places to put the things that are important to me related to the Browns.”

Zannelli’s bunker even has a bowling alley, but he said his wife does not mind.

“She’s desensitized to it. My obsession with the Browns has kind of scaled back in years,” he said. “She supports it because she knows my boys and I get pleasure out of it.”

As for Zannelli’s two boys, they seem to love rooting for the Browns just as much as their dad.

“I think it’s good because he likes the Browns and he likes football. And I also like the Browns and football,” said Luke Zannelli.

This Browns Bunker is certainly the place you want to be, even if the team doesn’t bring home a win.

