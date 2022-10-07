Frosty Friday night ahead; staying chilly through the weekend (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through early this morning, and temperatures have plummeted since then.

Just 24 hours ago, we were in the mid and upper 70s in many locations.

Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Some inland communities may drop into the lower to mid 30s by morning.

The National Weather Service has issued frost-related warnings and advisories for our area tonight.

🥶🥶Frost and freeze headlines are in effect across the region tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s. Below average temperatures will continue over the next several days with frost possible again Saturday night into Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/kNd8OvwGB9 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 7, 2022

While Cleveland and Akron are not included in the warnings or advisories, it is still going to be very chilly overnight.

As cold air continues to spill in from our north, lake effect rain showers will continue to linger across our area, especially downwind of the lake in the Snow Belt.

Temperatures will gradually thaw into the mid 50s Saturday afternoon.

Some lake effect cloud cover and lake effect shower activity will still be hanging around in the morning, but as the day goes on, we’ll see more sunshine and drying conditions.

Sunday will feature plentiful sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will warm up a bit next week.

