Springfield Township man killed in officer-involved shooting filed federal civil lawsuit 2 months prior

“He was someone with strong convictions and I think he got to the point where he was going to stand up for himself,” Josh McCracken said.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Springfield Township man who died following an officer-shooting on Wednesday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the township two months before.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 38-year-old Jeremy McCracken. He died from a gunshot wound to his torso.

According to a township trustee, officers were doing a routine follow up on the zoning violation for the car in McCracken’s yard.

McCracken started shooting at them, so the officers returned fire.

McCracken claimed in the federal lawsuit the township was violating his Fourth Amendment right. The township issued him a zoning violation for his home being in disrepair.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit.

McCracken’s twin brother Josh McCracken said their family has been harassed by the township for years over zoning violations.

McCracken said his brother’s car was in good shape, but it sat in the family’s yard for years.

The trustee 19 News spoke with said the township has taken an initiative to clean up neighborhoods with inoperable or junk cars on their properties. The trustee said several properties in McCracken’s neighborhood have received zoning violations.

“It seems like an injustice, and I don’t know that I’m confident we’d get any recourse or anything, but just to get his story out there why this happened,” McCracken said. “This is something that shouldn’t have happened.”

This shooting leaves McCracken’s family with more questions than answers.

Was his family being singled out by the township for what was on their property?

“He was really upset about that because it’s just one of those things in life that’s not fair to do that and then they wanted to take his car,” McCracken said. “It was the only car he owned. They pretty much took everything he had.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

