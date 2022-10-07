2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710 if you recognize him or have any other information on this car theft.

