CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710 if you recognize him or have any other information on this car theft.

