Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence.

Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of 2021.

On Aug. 25, she was also convicted of five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for several unrelated crimes in Northeast Ohio between November and December 2021.

On Sept. 27, McLoyd was sentenced to life in prison and parole eligibility after 54 years.

However, her lawyers and the prosecution raised concern over specifics surrounding the sentence.

The hearing did not bring any new evidence forward, but further clarified the sentence.

McLoyd’s latest hearing Friday afternoon determined her sentence to be life with first chance of parole after 47 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek sentenced to life

Jury deliberating in trial for woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.