5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with wide receiver DeAndre Carter during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be a contrast of styles Sunday as the 2-2 Browns, the league’s #2 rushing team, host the NFL’s top passing team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tailgate 19 has you covered with Cleveland’s most popular pregame show begining at 11 a.m., as host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf.

The guys will discuss:

* The return of Myles Garrett

* How to slow down Chargers QB Justin Herbert

* An intriguing battle at running back with Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and L.A.’s Austin Ekeler

* What grade has Jacoby Brissett earned through 4 games?

* Is Amari Cooper worth his $20m salary?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, and don’t forget to stick around at 5 p.m. for a live 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

