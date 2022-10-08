6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron Police, the 6-year-old who was severely injured in Thursday’s funeral procession crash on South Arlington Road has died.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital tonight.

The child’s name is being withheld at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

