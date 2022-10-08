2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians win Wild Card Series, will face New York Yankees in ALDS

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card...
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a 1-0 victory on Saturday. The Guardians will move on to the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees.

Oscar Gonzalez hit the dagger for the Guardians in the fashion of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 15th inning, completing the sweep for Cleveland.

The ALDS, a five-game series, will kick off in New York, since the No. 2 seeded Yankees have homefield advantage.

Games 1 and 2, scheduled for Oct. 11 and Oct. 13, will be in the Bronx. Games 3 and 4, scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, will be played in Cleveland. Game 5, if necessary, will be played back in New York on Oct. 17.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

