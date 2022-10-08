Cleveland Heights library security officer says he was threatened by teen who he thought was packing a real gun

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun.

The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He told the police dispatcher that a 13-year-old who was already banned from the property, pulled up his shirt to show what was in his waste band, as he allegedly made the threat.

In an audio recording from 911 the security officer says, “I couldn’t tell if it was a toy or real. But, nowadays we can’t take no chances.

The kids said he had a pistol. I was from a distance, but I did see like the handle of a weapon, and plus, he told me to come on outside, he got something for me.”

The library security officer said the 13-year-old has been a nuisance for the past two to three years, and was not only already banned from library property, but was already facing charges for property damage related to the public library.

Ultimately, Cleveland Heights Police determined that the boy was in possession of an Orbeez gun or toy splatter gun that is not lethal, but can do damage because it shoots powerful and painful water pellets.

But, it’s the realistic look of the toy gun that could make it so dangerous for everyone involved it’s perceived that the threat is real.

It was in 2014, when 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police, as he held what officers said was a realistic-looking toy gun that fired plastic pellets.

In this case, the security officer at the Heights Library appeared the most concerned about other children who were at the library and witnessed what happened, telling the 911 operator, “These were kids around his age, because they were on their way out of the library and ran back in. I made them leave so they would be out of the area.”

The 13-year-old is facing charges of aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing.

