Cuyahoga County Board of Elections invites public to voting equipment test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections conducted the Public Test required under Ohio law Friday, October 7. It was held at their tabulation center. The goal was to test and audit programming codes relevant to the election to verify the accuracy of the voting systems that will be used to tabulate ballots.

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” Tony Perlatti said. He is the director.

Perlatti says it’s an opportunity for people to learn and understand how they’re voting machines work and their setup. It’s a very tedious and secure process that requires specific codes and duties.

“It’s a great way for individuals to come down and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the elections work.”

The test is a sampling of pre-voted ballots. They already know the results, but they want to make sure the machine reads it correctly.

“We then go ahead and tabulate these ballots to make sure the tabulation system is working,” Perlatti said. “This way the results we post on election night are 100 percent accurate, accounted for and voters will know their ballot did count and it was counted correctly.”

There is a computer system that creates and tabulates the ballots. It’s not connected to the internet. They use a USB stick to download results.

“We take it to a computer that is on a dedicated network at the secretary of state’s office and we provide those results. We then put it in a vault. Next time we want to download it, we brand new stick.”

Nick Georgalis attended the session. He is a poll worker. He says he feels confident the process is solid.

“It seems to be pretty secure,” he said. ‘I would find it very difficult for them to do anything to affect the election negatively.”

CCBOE tells 19 News the room where the ballots are counted is under tight surveillance. The sheriff’s office has 24/7 access. A log is kept of who goes in and out as well as who signs into the computers. There are bi-partisan passcodes, meaning a democrat knows part of the code and a republican knows the other half.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.