Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban

By TOM WITHERS
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league.

The 26-year-old QB was accused of being sexually inappropriate with women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says he is eager to reunite with Watson, who won’t be eligible to practice until next month.

