Duo wanted by police for scamming $1000 worth of products at Westlake business
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake police are looking for the duo responsible for a quick change scam at a business in July.

The couple ‘purchased’ over $1,300 in vitamins and gift cards on July 27 at the Rite Aid located at 27175 Center Ridge Rd. in Westlake, according to a department Facebook post.

The couple then created a ruse to leave the store clerk short $1,000, the post said.

Anyone with information on the duo has been asked to contact the Westlake Police Department.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

