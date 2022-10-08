MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth welcomed its first patients Saturday at the Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights.

City officials said the 112-bed hospital is now offering services to adults and seniors who need inpatient care for behavioral health.

An adolescent unit is set to open in June of 2023.

According to city officials, the hospital will serve people with mood disorders, addiction and other needs for short-term stays.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.