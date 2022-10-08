Nearly 1K workers face layoffs as services change at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many workers at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center are facing layoffs now that the hospital is transitioning its service offerings.

Hospital leadership announced in September a plan to only provide outpatient care, meaning no more overnight hospital beds or emergency care.

State filings show that 1,000 people could be out of a job as the hospital works to complete the transition by Nov. 15, 2022.

“It’s been a little nerve-racking I should say,” employee Christine Robinson told 19 News.

She has worked there for 56 years in food services. Robinson said she expected this, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

Robinson attended a rally Friday to support union hospital staff.

She called for severance packages or another act by the hospital to show appreciation.

The union workers, including Erick Walker who is an executive board member, said the restructuring can be done in a way that benefits everyone.

“I think there’s other resources that they can tap into,” Walker said.

Those facing layoffs include hundreds of technicians, therapist aides, pharmacy workers, and more.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center shared a statement with 19 News that said:

“As a hospital serving the Cleveland community since 1865, we understand that St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transition to an ambulatory care center as of November 15th is a difficult change for many, including our devoted caregivers. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has partnered in career opportunity events with more than 30 institutions in the community to help ease the transition as much as possible. Furthermore, our intention at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is to fully abide by the terms and conditions of our collective bargaining agreements and severance policy.

As it always is, the care of our patients also remains our top priority during this time. We know our caregivers share this priority.”

