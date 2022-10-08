Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly weekend ahead; temperatures warm a little next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow, clearing trend gets underway today as highs peak in the mid 50s.

Tonight will be bright with full, “hunters” moonlight as lows bottom out around 40.

Mainly sunny skies on Sunday will accompany highs in the low 60s.

Under partly cloudy skies Sunday night expect lows in the mid 40s.

Skies become mainly sunny later on Monday as highs recover into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.