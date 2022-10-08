2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Train derailed in Sandusky, police say

Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say(Source: Sinclair Demarco)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train was derailed in Sandusky on Saturday, according to the Erie County Sheriff.

The train derailment happened in the areas of Columbus Avenue and Campbell Street, according to a department Facebook post.

There is a train derailment in Sandusky. Please avoid the areas of Columbus Ave, Campbell St, and surrounding areas. Cpl. Vanichek / Ofc. Demuth

Posted by Erie County, Ohio Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 8, 2022

The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera.

19 News has reached out to Sandusky Police and the Erie County Sheriff for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card...
Cleveland Guardians win Wild Card Series, will face New York Yankees in ALDS
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests