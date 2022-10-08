Train derailed in Sandusky, police say

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train was derailed in Sandusky on Saturday, according to the Erie County Sheriff.

The train derailment happened in the areas of Columbus Avenue and Campbell Street, according to a department Facebook post.

There is a train derailment in Sandusky. Please avoid the areas of Columbus Ave, Campbell St, and surrounding areas. Cpl. Vanichek / Ofc. Demuth Posted by Erie County, Ohio Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 8, 2022

The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera.

19 News has reached out to Sandusky Police and the Erie County Sheriff for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

