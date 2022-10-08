Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train was derailed in Sandusky on Saturday, according to the Erie County Sheriff.
The train derailment happened in the areas of Columbus Avenue and Campbell Street, according to a department Facebook post.
The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera.
19 News has reached out to Sandusky Police and the Erie County Sheriff for comment.
