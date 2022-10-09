1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to officials from the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The fire occurred in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Road, officials said.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Fatal Fire 3200 block of Woodbridge Avenue in 4th Battalion. One adult male deceased, one adult female transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in serious condition. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause and origin of fire. pic.twitter.com/3F15Bi8OsA — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 9, 2022

This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The woman was found and taken to MetroHealth with serious injuries, the department said. The man was found dead as a result of the fire.

Investigators are still determining the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

