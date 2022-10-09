1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to officials from the Cleveland Division of Fire.
The fire occurred in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Road, officials said.
This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
The woman was found and taken to MetroHealth with serious injuries, the department said. The man was found dead as a result of the fire.
Investigators are still determining the cause and origin of the fire.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.