2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters said crews rescued a man and his dog early Sunday morning from a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Beardsley Street.

According to the fire department, crews brought the fire under control in about ten minutes.

Firefighters said the man and dog were saved from an attic bedroom, and Red Cross was called to help them.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Mercedes Pasierb
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday
Dave’s Market to acquire Zagara’s Market in Cleveland Heights
Dave’s Market to acquire Zagara’s Market in Cleveland Heights