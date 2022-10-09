Akron firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters said crews rescued a man and his dog early Sunday morning from a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Beardsley Street.

According to the fire department, crews brought the fire under control in about ten minutes.

Firefighters said the man and dog were saved from an attic bedroom, and Red Cross was called to help them.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

