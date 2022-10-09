2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida(Source: Ohio Task Force 1)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 will begin their journey home following a weeks-long deployment to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

OSU doctor assists Ohio Task Force 1 in Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Officials said the crew was demobilized at 6 a.m. Sunday. They were activated back on Sept. 24.

Missions by Ohio Task Force 1 included rescues, evacuations, searches and welfare checks.

RELATED STORY: At least 7 victims of Hurricane Ian rescued by Ohio Task Force 1

About five of the task force’s 84 members serve as firefighters in Northeast Ohio, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty start for some Sunday, warmer end to the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty start for some Sunday, warmer end to the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty start for some Sunday, warmer end to the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty start for some Sunday, warmer end to the weekend
Frosty Friday night ahead; staying chilly through the weekend (Northeast Ohio weather)
Frosty Friday night ahead; staying chilly through the weekend (Northeast Ohio weather)