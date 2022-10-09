2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6

Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6
Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6(Source: Solon Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him.

Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post.

Missing Person. Jeffery Lewis, age 16. The last known date and time of contact with Jeffery was on 10/06/2022 at 8:29 AM...

Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Solon police at 440-248-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Train derailed in Sandusky, officials say
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say