Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him.
Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post.
Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Solon police at 440-248-1234.
