Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him.

Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post.

Missing Person. Jeffery Lewis, age 16. The last known date and time of contact with Jeffery was on 10/06/2022 at 8:29 AM... Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Solon police at 440-248-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.