2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday
A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday(Perry Township Police in Stark County)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist.

Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.

Perry Township Police Department 622 Genoa Ave SW Massillon, Ohio 44646 Tel: (330)478-5121 Fax: (330)478-3504 For...

Posted by Perry Township Police, Stark County, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Officers found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Dave Perez, who had suffered gunshot wounds inside of a car, the post said.

Perez was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Anyone with information on the homicide has been asked to contact the Perry Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say
Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
Midges swarm Browns field before game with Chargers
Midges swarm Browns field before game with Chargers