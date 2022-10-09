Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist.

Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.

Posted by Perry Township Police, Stark County, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Officers found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Dave Perez, who had suffered gunshot wounds inside of a car, the post said.

Perez was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Anyone with information on the homicide has been asked to contact the Perry Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

