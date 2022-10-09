2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least one person was injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a wrong way crash.

According to police, the two-car collision took place in the area of State Route 176 southbound and I-71 southbound near the Steelyard Commons.

Cleveland police said a 24-year-old woman became trapped in one of the vehicles and may have broken her leg.

There is no word yet on any additional injuries.

The crash prompted road closures in the area while crews worked to clear debris.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

