17-foot statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

Why there? Well, because “cheetle” is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece will only be in Cheadle until Nov. 4.

After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

