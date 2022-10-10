2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help.

In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button.

Cleveland man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall

Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about an abandoned house next door.

He tells 19 News that the city of Cleveland deemed the house condemned back in April, but since then all they’ve done is cut the front yard, leaving the backyard a mess.

“Coons live in here, possums live in there, and something needs to be done, this is unsafe, unhealthy,” Polk said. “As you can see it’s a dumping ground.”

Polk said he called the city to get help, but all they did was board up a door and cut the front lawn.

Our Troubleshooter made a few calls on Monday and found out the yard was supposed to be cleaned up earlier, but frequent rain stalled the project.

City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground

Polk called 19 News right after our story aired telling us a crew was sent out to look at the mess. It was cleaned up by Tuesday.

According to the city, their law office is still confirming the owners of the house do not want the property.

Once all of their checks and balances have been finalized the home will be demolished.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply
North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply
A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday...
Westlake police: Detective solves 2005 burglary after busting 70-year-old man in similar case