City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help.

In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button.

Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about an abandoned house next door.

He tells 19 News that the city of Cleveland deemed the house condemned back in April, but since then all they’ve done is cut the front yard, leaving the backyard a mess.

“Coons live in here, possums live in there, and something needs to be done, this is unsafe, unhealthy,” Polk said. “As you can see it’s a dumping ground.”

Polk said he called the city to get help, but all they did was board up a door and cut the front lawn.

Our Troubleshooter made a few calls on Monday and found out the yard was supposed to be cleaned up earlier, but frequent rain stalled the project.

Polk called 19 News right after our story aired telling us a crew was sent out to look at the mess. It was cleaned up by Tuesday.

According to the city, their law office is still confirming the owners of the house do not want the property.

Once all of their checks and balances have been finalized the home will be demolished.

